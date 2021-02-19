Suspect in mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes pleads not guilty

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The former US Army sergeant accused of a mass shooting inside a Rockford bowling alley pleaded Not Guilty to charges of First Degree and Attempted First Degree Murder on Friday.

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida allegedly opened fire inside Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E. State Street, on December 26th, 2020, killing three people and injuring three others.

The U.S. Army confirmed that Webb was an active Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant. Webb has been in the Army since 2008 and was on leave from Elgin Air Force Base, Florida at the time of the shooting.

65-year-old Thomas Furseth was on the first floor when the shooting started and ran toward the stairs, when he was shot. He had died by the time police arrived.

The two men who died upstairs were 69-year-old Mr. Jerome Woodfork and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff.

Police say Webb admitted to the shooting and was arrested at the scene.