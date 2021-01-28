Suspect in multiple shootings arrested again by Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Gulley, 28, who police say had several warrants out for his arrest, has been arrested again after police say he struck a detective’s vehicle on Wednesday, and a defaced weapon was recovered.

Gulley has been arrested in connection with shooting incidents before, including an alleged car to car shooting that resulted in damage to the new Embassy Suites Hotel in August, and a July shooting at a house party in the 1400 block of Jefferson. A 24-year-old Rockford man, Phillip Trammell, was killed in the house party incident. Gulley has not been charged with his death.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27th, Rockford Police detectives say they saw Gulley getting into a vehicle in the area of 5700 Forest Hills Road. As the detectives approached, Gully fled, hitting the police vehicle.

Police say Gulley was taken into custody after a brief struggle, and a defaced firearm was recovered in the investigation.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Gulley has been charged with Criminal Damage to Government Property, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Assault, Resisting a Police Officer, Winnebago County Contempt Warrant, Aggravated Discharge Warrant, Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Gulley also faces additional charges in connection with the other open cases.