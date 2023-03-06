ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — William Jones, 40, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s Meats, has arrived in Winnebago County for his first court appearance.

Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Alabama in early February.

On January 11th, Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying at the bottom of the stairway.

Police said Anderson, 63, was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say Anderson was robbed by Jones as she was walking down the stairs. During an altercation, Jones allegedly shot Anderson in the chest.

He then fled the scene in her car and left it abandoned in the 2000 block of Douglas.

Jones was arrested in Huntsville on a traffic charge, and has been extradited to Illinois.

Jones will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. at the Winnebago County Justice Center.