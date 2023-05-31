ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — East High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday as Rockford Police chased a car burglary suspect to a nearby business.

Daquan Augustus, 18, was charged with two counts of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, and is alleged to have been responsible for multiple burglary attempts near the school.

Around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a report of two males breaking into a semi-truck parked at Schnucks, 2642 Charles Street.

The pair ran from the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Witnesses told police one of the suspects may have had a gun.

A Rockford Park District Police Officer reportedly found Augustus lying in a field east of Schnucks, but he ran toward East High School when confronted, according to the police report.

Augustus was eventually detained at the Polish Deli, 3002 Charles Street, across the street from the school.

East High was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area, a police spokesperson said.

No gun was ever found, but Augustus was reportedly in possession of one dose of ecstasy.

He was also identified as the suspect in an earlier burglary of a Ford Taurus in the 200 block of S Rockford Ave. and multiple attempted burglaries in the 100 block of S Rockford Ave.

Augustus was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bail.

The second suspect was not identified.