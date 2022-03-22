ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jimmy Castleberry, 18, one of the suspects in a string of gas station robberies that took place in Rockford and Cherry Valley on January 24th, was arrested Monday.

Castleberry has been arrested for six separate counts of Armed Robbery, Retail Theft, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon for robberies to Circle K Gas Station, at 3819 Broadway, in Rockford; and Fas Fuel, at 2406 S. Bell School Road, in Cherry Valley.

Police from Rockford, Cherry Valley, and Belvidere were all investigating a series of robberies that occurred that night in a short time span.

According to Belvidere Police, officers were called to the Speedway Fuel Stop, at 2091 Crystal Parkway, at 11:45 p.m.

Police said three suspects entered the gas station, with one drawing a weapon and pointing it at the cashier, demanding money. The robbers left with cash and store merchandise while one of the suspects searched the cashier’s wallet, police said.

All three fled in a white, four-door car which police said was possibly a Cadillac.

At 11:53 p.m., Cherry Valley Police said a robbery occurred at the Fas Mart.

Rockford Police said around 12 a.m., three armed suspects, described as black males between the ages of 17-24, held two cashiers at gunpoint at the Circle K and took cash, cigars, and lottery tickets.

Police said Castleberry held a gun to a cashier’s head.

Police say Castleberry and his accomplices fled in a white sedan, reportedly stolen in Beloit earlier that night.

Police also said two people were robbed at gunpoint on Carmac Road in Rockford on Monday night, but did not provide additional details, other than the vehicle description and suspect information were similar to those who robbed the Circle K.

Rockford Police spotted the suspect vehicle on E. State Street and were able to apprehend the sole occupant, a 17-year-old juvenile who ran away on foot. A gun was recovered during the investigation, police said.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Felony Retail Theft, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Castleberry has not been charged with the Belvidere or Carmac Road robberies.