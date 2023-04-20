ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Patrick McGee, 23, for possession of a stolen gun which was found during a traffic stop in which he reportedly caused injuries to the arresting officer.

According to police, officers pulled McGee over on Tuesday, April 18th in the 2500 block of Auburn Street. Police said McGee’s 2000 Mercedes Benz M-Class SUV had illegally tinted windows and he failed to properly use his turn signal.

According to the probable cause statement, McGee identified himself as “Derek Marshall.” The officer asked if McGee had any marijuana in the car, and McGee produced a baggy containing marijuana. The officer asked McGee to exit the car for a search, at which point McGee tried to reach into his hoody pocket and grab something, the report said.

The officer then spotted a handgun handle sticking out of his waistband, according to the report.

As the officers tried to handcuff McGee, he pulled away, causing lacerations to one officer’s hand that caused bleeding, police said.

A loaded black Smith and Wesson Shield Plus 9mm handgun was recovered. Police said the weapon was reported stolen, and in the theft report, McGee was named as a possible suspect.

Police also said McGee had four warrants for his arrest.

He was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, No Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Identification.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.