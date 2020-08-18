Suspect in series of Roscoe-area car burglaries arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a Madison, Wisconsin man suspected in a series of vehicle burglaries in Northern Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a majority of the burglaries occurred in the unincorporated areas of Roscoe.
Bradley Buisker, 27, was developed as a suspect during the investigation and was arrested on Friday, August 14th.
He faces the charge of Burglary and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
