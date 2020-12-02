Suspect in stolen car shoots at Rockford police during pursuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 19-year-old Javaris Laster for allegedly chasing and shooting at another vehicle, and shooting at a pursuing officer.

Police say an officer was southbound on 11th Street around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when they saw a white Toyota Camry chasing another vehicle. The officer said during the pursuit, Laster was shooting at the other vehicle and the pursuing officer.

Officials say the vehicle was abandoned in the 100 block of 15th Avenue as other officers closed in. Laster was found hiding in a garage in the 1400 block of Christina Street, police said.

A gun, cannabis and cash were recovered, and the Camry was found to be reported stolen in Elgin.

Laster was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and outstanding warrants.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

