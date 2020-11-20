Suspect in Tammy Tracey murder to be extradited to Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man accused of killing Rockford teen Tammy Tracey 33 years ago appeared in a Georgia courtroom on Friday.

64-year-old Jesse Smith waived extradition to Illinois, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will arrange for him to be to be transported to Rockford.

Yesterday, a Winnebago County Grand Jury indicted Smith on first degree murder charges.

Prosecutors say he lived in Rockford when Tracey disappeared, and knew the family.

Tracey vanished from Searles Park in May 1987. Her remains were found a year later in the Sugar River Forest Preserve.

Prosecutors say she had been shot and stabbed.

A date for Smith’s first court appearance in Winnebago County has not yet been announced.

