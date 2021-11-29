Suspect in Waukesha parade attack charged with killing child, 6th homicide

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, the suspect who is charged with driving an SUV through a crowded Christmas parade, now faces six counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide following the death of an 8-year-old child.

According to WBAY, police were notified that the child, identified as Jackson Sparks, died last Tuesday at the hospital. The medical examiner determined head injuries to be the cause of death.

Sixty two people were injured when a Ford Escape SUV drove into a parade on Sunday, November 20th. Seven of the sixteen children sent to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital are still being treated for their injuries.

Brooks, a registered sex offender in Nevada, is also charged with the deaths of Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Brooks faces life in prison if convicted.