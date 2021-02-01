Suspect pepper sprays employee during robbery at Rockford Family Dollar store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a suspect sprayed an employee with pepper spray during a robbery at a Rockford Family Dollar store on Saturday.

Rockford Police say the robbery happened at the store located at 3824 Broadway around 7 p.m.

Authorities say a black male suspect, approximately 6′, weighing approximately 200 lbs, took a reusable shopping bag from behind the counter, while the clerk was counting items, and placed a carton of cigarettes in the bag before heading for the door.

When a second employee tried to stop him, he pepper sprayed her, police said.

No other injuries were reported.