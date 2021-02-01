Suspect pepper sprays employee during robbery at Rockford Family Dollar store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
robbery generic owen_1502207885249.png

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a suspect sprayed an employee with pepper spray during a robbery at a Rockford Family Dollar store on Saturday.

Rockford Police say the robbery happened at the store located at 3824 Broadway around 7 p.m.

Authorities say a black male suspect, approximately 6′, weighing approximately 200 lbs, took a reusable shopping bag from behind the counter, while the clerk was counting items, and placed a carton of cigarettes in the bag before heading for the door.

When a second employee tried to stop him, he pepper sprayed her, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories