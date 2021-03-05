Suspect pleads not guilty to home invasion murder of Machesney Park woman

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Shane Bouma, 41, accused of killing an elderly Machesney Park woman in her home has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Police say 41-year-old Shane Bouma broke into the house of 72-year-old Ellen Marsh and strangled her to death while hiding from authorities, after his girlfriend reported him for domestic battery.

According to court documents, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Bouma’s home on Shore Drive on the afternoon of Saturday, January 30th.

Police say Bouma fled before officers arrived and hid between houses, eventually seeing 72-year-old Ellen Marsh in her home in the 300 block of Old Harlem Road. Bouma allegedly knocked on the door and forced his way in to the residence when she answered, and strangled Marsh to death.

Police say Bouma allegedly called his girlfriend, who said he made comments about the “things [she] made him do and said he was going on a killing spree,” according to the police record.

After the murder, Bouma told investigators that he went through Marsh’s house to make it look like a burglary.

He told police he stole some money, jewelry and Marsh’s car and went driving, eventually purchasing beer and drugs and going to a residence on 7th Street where the got the car stuck in the snow.

On Sunday, January 31st, deputies pinged Bouma’s phone and took him into custody for a failure to appear warrant, according to the complaint. Court records show Bouma was out on furlough on charges of threatening a public official, and had not shown up to a court appearance on December 21st.

Investigators then traced the stolen vehicle back to Marsh’s residence and found her dead.

Bouma, who has a criminal history in Winnebago County, has been charged with 3 counts of First Degree Murder and Home Invasion for the crime.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail and is due back in court on April 23rd.