Suspect robbed Beloit gas station twice this month, police say

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have held up the same Citgo Gas Station twice this month.

According to police, on Monday, August 16th around 10:57 p.m., the man entered the Citgo at 1343 Madison Road, produced a knife and demanded money from the clerk. Police said the suspect then left on foot.

On Thursday, August 5th, police say the same suspect may have robbed the same gas station, that time with a gun.

Photo: Beloit Police Department



The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male wearing black shoes, black shorts, and a dark long sleeve shirt. The suspect was wearing a white face mask and was wearing green/yellow gloves.

Anyone with information that would help solve the crime is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.