Suspect robs Janesville credit union

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville are hunting for a man who robbed the First Community Credit Union on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect went into the credit union, at 2701 N. Pontiac Drive, around 9:24 a.m. and gave the teller a note demanding money. In the note, the suspect said he was in possession of a gun, police said, although no weapon was displayed.

After taking the cash, he ran south on foot. Janesville officers and a Rock County Sheriff’s K9, tracked the suspect, but could not locate him,

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.