ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a victim who came to town to buy a car they’d seen advertised on an online marketplace.

According to police, at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 12th, officers met with the victim in the parking lot of Family Dollar, 2512 N. Rockton Avenue.

The victim, who traveled to Rockford from Iowa, said they had met with a man there to buy a car. After they gave the man the money for the car, he reportedly showed them a gun, and fled from the area on foot.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.