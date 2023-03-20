ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Quinton Smith, 27, was sentenced on Monday to 70 years in the Department of Corrections for the 2019 murder of a Rockford man.

Smith was given 55 years for murder and another 15 years for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively.

Smith chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and striking a local business in the area.

Hernandez attempted to enter a vehicle on State Street to escape, but Smith fatally shot Hernandez once in the back. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck the female driver in the leg.

Smith has credited time served of 1,371 days, as he has been in custody since June 18, 2019.