Suspect shot by intended victim in DeKalb armed robbery

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb police are holding Princeton Mack in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man who threatened to rob him.

According to DeKalb Police, Mack was in a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway around 10:54 a.m. when he was approached by two men.

Police say a 21-year-old suspect from Aurora threatened to rob Mack and pulled a gun as Mack was backing away from them.

Authorities say it was then that Mack, who was also armed, drew his weapon and shot his alleged assailant.

Police said the suspect got back in his car and attempted to drive away, but succumbed to his injuries and crashed into a concrete retaining wall. He was declared dead at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital some time later.

Mack was later taken into custody.

No charges have yet been filed as the investigation is still ongoing. Mack is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.