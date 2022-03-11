ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who was seen “touching himself inappropriately” in view of two young girls at Target.

According to police, officers were called to the Target, at 6560 E. State Street, on Thursday, February 17th around 7 p.m.

Suspect wanted for lewd behavior at Rockford Target store. Photos: Rockford Police Department

A parent told officers that the daughters reported a man was making them feel uncomfortable.

Police have described ths suspect as a white male in his early 30’s, 5’11” and 180 lbs.