ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who was seen “touching himself inappropriately” in view of two young girls at Target.
According to police, officers were called to the Target, at 6560 E. State Street, on Thursday, February 17th around 7 p.m.
A parent told officers that the daughters reported a man was making them feel uncomfortable.
Police have described ths suspect as a white male in his early 30’s, 5’11” and 180 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.