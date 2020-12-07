Suspect sought in two Sunday home invasions in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are seeking tips to help them nab a suspect involved in two home invasions on Sunday.

According to police, around 8:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of 5th Street, in which the homeowner said a black male, approximately 5’8″, muscular build, wearing no shirt, kicked in the front door and said he had been shot. He then fought with the homeowner before fleeing on foot, police said.

At 8:20 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Buckbee Street where a suspect, matching the same description, forced his way into the home and began fighting with the homeowner. More residents joined the fight and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES: