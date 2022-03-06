ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old Rockford high school student, Mason Hada, was hit and killed in a crash six months ago.

Police said that the other driver was drunk and he has still not been caught. Mason’s family said that they do not wish any harm on that driver, but they do want him to stand for the charges against him.

“I don’t wish no bad on him, I promise I don’t, but he has got to be held accountable for what he did,” said Leroy Hada, Mason’s father.

Hada is still coping with the loss of his son, and he said that the man charged in the deadly crash needs to be behind bars.

“Own up to it, show some type of respect,” he said. “I understand he doesn’t know my son but show some type of respect or dignity.”

A warrant was issued for 18-year-old Deahri Steele after the crash four months ago. He is charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Involving Death.

However, Steele is still at large.

“He could drive and possibly kill somebody else or hurt somebody,” Hada said.

It is now more than six months since Mason was killed, and the words “I love you” are even more common in the Hada household.

“It’s scary, because you don’t know what could happen at the drop of a dime,” Hada said.

While Mason was a talented football player and wrestler, there is one thing that Hada hopes his son is always remembered for.

“His heart… he loved everybody,” he said.

Hada is now warning others of the impact drunk driving can have on a family.

“It’s not worth taking that chance. If you get in an accident and you hurt somebody, you definitely can’t take that back, but if you get in an accident and you kill somebody, you’re done,” Hada said. “People just gotta think.”

Residents who know where Steele is should contact the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900, or Crimestoppers.