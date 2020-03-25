Suspect wanted after Rockford home hit by gunfire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Tuesday morning around 10:40 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired near the 1400 block of Mulberry Street.

When officers arrived, they saw several shell casings at the scene and a home that was hit by gunfire.

Detectives located the suspected vehicle and began a pursuit. When officers tried to stop the car, one of the suspects in side the car threw out a handgun. The vehicle was able to escape.

Later, officers say they identified the driver as Eurel Wilford, 24, of Rockford. A warrant was issued for Fleeing to Elude.

Wilford is still at large and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.

You can leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

