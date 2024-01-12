ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have shared photos of a suspect in a burglary at Toad Hall Books and Records in hopes that the public can identify him.
Police shared the photos on Friday, in relation to a burglary that reportedly occurred at the business, at 2106 Broadway, on January 2nd.
Authorities did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the burglary, or the amount of merchandise or cash taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.