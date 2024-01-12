ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have shared photos of a suspect in a burglary at Toad Hall Books and Records in hopes that the public can identify him.

Police shared the photos on Friday, in relation to a burglary that reportedly occurred at the business, at 2106 Broadway, on January 2nd.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Authorities did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the burglary, or the amount of merchandise or cash taken.