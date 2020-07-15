Suspect wanted for several car burglaries in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several car burglaries in Roscoe.
Police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.
