Suspect wanted for several car burglaries in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several car burglaries in Roscoe.

Police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

