Suspect wanted for several car burglaries in Roscoe

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several car burglaries in Roscoe.

Police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories