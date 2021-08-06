Suspect wanted in Beloit Citgo gas station robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who robbed the Citgo Gas Station at 1343 Madison Road on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect held a gun on the teller and demanded money, and then fled the area on foot after the crime was committed.

Police described the suspect as a White or Hispanic male wearing black shoes, black shorts, a black long sleeved shirts and a short sleeve shirt, with glasses, a white face mask and a white headband on his head.

Anyone with information that would help solve the crime is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.