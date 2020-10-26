Suspect wanted in connection with Rockford liquor store robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for the public to help them identify a suspect wanted in a liquor store burglary this past weekend.

According to police, Rockford Food & Liquor, at 1725 Kiswaukee Street, was robbed at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers learned that a white male wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and red shoes forced entry to the business and left after removing several items.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

