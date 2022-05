LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police are looking for the subject allegedly behind a recent string of crimes.

Police said that a man used a stolen credit card at the Walmart off of Alpine Road in Loves Park back on April 29. He made a gift card purchase with the stolen card, and is wanted for alleged credit card fraud and vehicle burglary.

Any information should be given to the Loves Park Police Department, 815-654-5015, or local Crimestoppers.