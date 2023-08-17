LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police observed him meeting with individuals at a Loves Park Motel.

According to court documents, a Loves Park officer witnessed a man, later identified as Henry Eldridge III, 22, meet with two individuals in two different rooms at the Clayton House Motel, 4800 North 2nd Street, around 1:00 a.m.

After meeting with the individuals, Eldridge allegedly drove off and committed multiple traffic violations before being pulled over.

Police reportedly observed narcotics in plain view in the backseat of the vehicle, including multiple plastic bags containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine and a substance suspected to be cannabis.

A search of Eldridge’s phone revealed he had sent text messages related to drug dealing prior to being pulled over, according to police.

Eldridge was charged with manufacturing/delivering cannabis and manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.