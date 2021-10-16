Suspected drunk driver crashes into parked ISP squad car

An Illinois State Police acting Master Sergeant avoided injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his parked squad car while he was still in the vehicle. (Photo courtesy Illinois State Police)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police acting Master Sergeant avoided injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his parked squad car while he was still in the vehicle.

The Master Sergeant was investigating a stolen vehicle left on the shoulder of Interstate 90 eastbound early Saturday morning when his squad car was struck by a gray Honda driven by Martin A. Estanez Landa, 26, of Elgin.

Landa and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Landa faces charges of violating Scott’s Law, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid driver’s license and improper lane usage.

So far this year, 20 ISP squad cars have been struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 12 Troopers have been injured from Scott’s Law-related crashes.

Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law requires drives to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.

“I’m very proud of District 15 Troopers and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” District 15 Commander, Captain Jason Bradley, said. “These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; always move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”