Suspects fire 6 shots at 2 victims in parked car Friday afternoon: Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting involving 2 victims on Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

The victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when suspect(s) fired six shots into the vehicle. No one was struck by the gunfire.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

