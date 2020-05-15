Suspects fire 6 shots at 2 victims in parked car Friday afternoon: Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting involving 2 victims on Friday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue around 1:40 p.m.
The victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when suspect(s) fired six shots into the vehicle. No one was struck by the gunfire.
