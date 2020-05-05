Suspects rob 13-year-old Rockford boy in school parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy was the victim of an armed robbery in Rockford on Saturday, police say.

According to Rockford Police, the victim was in the parking lot of Welsh School, in the 2100 block of Huffman Blvd. around 7 p.m. when a silver 4-door car pulled up. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and pointed guns at the boy and ordered him to give them his money and cell phone, police said.

The victim was not hurt in the attack.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

