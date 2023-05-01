LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for three suspects who broke into a car at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park, stole a wallet, and then tried to use the victim’s credit cards at a Dollar General.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, April 29th, between 12:15 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., a suspect broke into a car parked at the state park in Lena.

Around 12:50 p.m., two suspects attempted to purchase gift cards with the victim’s credit card at the Dollar General at 106 E. Provost Street.

The purchase was declined and the two suspects left the store, but a short time later, police said another suspect came in and tried to purchase gift cards with the stolen card, but the purchase was also declined.

Police released photos of the suspects and ask that anyone who can identify them call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.