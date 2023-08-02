SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for three suspects in a “smash and grab” robbery at the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary in South Beloit early Wednesday morning.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, the robbery happened at 5:24 a.m.

Photo: South Beloit Police Department

Police released surveillance photos of three suspects who reportedly crashed a white GMC pickup truck through the front doors of the business, located at 7000 First Ranger Drive, and stole multiple items.

A Sunnyside spokesperson said, “This morning while we were closed, a pick-up truck backed through our front doors and the offenders vandalized our store — unable to gain access to our secure vault or any cannabis product. No employees were on-site and there were no injuries that we’re aware of. All cannabis dispensaries have extensive surveillance systems that feed directly to law enforcement and the incident remains under investigation. We will be repairing the front door to secure the store and reopening as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can identify the suspects in the photo is asked to call police at 815-389-3491.