JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police cautioned residents to avoid the area surrounding the Goodwill location on Holiday Drive on Friday morning, due to a “suspicious device.”

Goodwill is located at 2003 Holiday Drive.

A “heavy” police response of around 100 officers was reported in the area around 11:03 a.m. as first responders began their investigation, and nearby businesses and residents were evacuated.

Police said residents should avoid the area of Milton Ave to Lodge Drive, Lodge Drive into Woodman’s South lot, Liberty Lane to Holiday Drive, and Holiday Drive to Milton Ave.

Police said employees of Goodwill discovered ammunition and a “military grade” explosive device while inventorying donated items.

Later, police said the device was a “live cluster bomblet,” munitions used in cluster bombs.

The Dane County Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

The device was taken off-site to be detonated, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement lifted the evacuation.