ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Christmas blaze damaged several mobile homes and cars in Rockton, according to Rockton Fire.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire near Willow Lane and Guetschow Avenue around 6:00 a.m. At the scene, first responders found several cars and two mobile homes on fire.

The blaze was brought under control a short time later. Officials say the fire is suspicious in nature and the Illinois Fire Marshall has been called to assist in the investigation