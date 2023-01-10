OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed.

According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a 2009 Ford driven by a 52-year-old Oregon man, sending the Ford into the brewery, located at 400 W. Washington Street.

Risley was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.

The brewery was closed Sunday and Monday, and reopened Tuesday.

“Thankfully every body is SAFE & no one sustained any harm,” the bar said in a Facebook post.