ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home was damaged Wednesday evening when an SUV crashed through the garage door.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. near S. Central Avenue. The SUV ended up on its side, and a fence, porch and railing were also damaged. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

It is not clear hoe many people were inside the SUV or home. Police have not said what led up to the crash.

This story is developing…