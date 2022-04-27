BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday.

According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged between a blue SUV and a tan SUV. Police said evidence was recovered at the scene, and a parked car had been hit by bullets.

At 10:02 p.m., at Summit and Dewey Avenues, witnesses told police a tan SUV had driven by and was the occupants were shooting at a man riding a bicycle, and the cyclist reportedly returned fire. A home in the 1600 block of Porter Avenue received gunshot damage.

While officers were investigating, a tan SUV drove by the scene, police said. Officers followed the driver to a home in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue and found drugs and a handgun during a search of the vehicle.

Shaw was arrested for possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.