SUV hit by train in Rockford, driver flees scene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a SUV is hit by a train in Rockford.

Officers were called to a train crossing in the 900 block of South Main Street just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Investigators say the train struck the rear of the SUV. There was only minor damage.

No one was hurt.

Police say the driver and possible passengers fled from the scene on foot.

South Main Street was closed for a short time while the scene was cleaned up. It has since reopened.

