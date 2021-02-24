SWAT finds drugs and guns in Janesville home, woman charged with child neglect

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers executed a search warranted at 411 South Academy Street after an investigation into illegal firearms.

Janesville and Beloit SWAT teams served the warrant. Police say the residents were cooperative.

Authorities found 3 handguns and ammunition along with 170 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia.

38-year-old Alfonso Randall was taken into custody on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Residence

Possession of THC with the Intent to Deliver

Disorderly Conduct

Obstructing an Officer.

21-year-old Orion Mitchell was also taken into custody and charged with the following:

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Residence

Possession of THC with the Intent to Deliver

40-year-old Takisha Clemons was released after being issued a court date for the following charges:

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Residence

Possession of THC with the Intent to Deliver

2 counts of Child Neglect (failing to protect children from exposure to controlled substances).

Randall and Mitchell are currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.