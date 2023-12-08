BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Early Friday morning, SWAT officers with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in the 1500 block of Porter Avenue as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

The Department of Homeland Security defines human trafficking as modern-day slavery, using force, fraud or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex acts.

Numerous agencies participated in the raid, which took place at 6:30 a.m., including the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, the Beloit Police Department, Town of Beloit Fire Department, Rock County Emergency Management, and Beloit Emergency Management.

Police said there is no current threat to the community at large and the investigation is still on going.

Police did not say if arrests were made.