Swedes paying it forward with supply donations to other medical facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican’s supply closets have been filled up by community donations, and now the hospital is donating its surplus to medical facilities that need them.

Lysol wipes, gloves, masks and hair nets were among the items donated.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to donate back to these facilities who are doing a lot for us, to get these patients out of the hospital and into that next level of care,” said Danielle Peterson, Manager of Case Management. “We feel very privileged to be able to help, but it’s really the community who’s been helping us out.”

About 16 boxes of supplies were handed out on Wednesday.

The hospital says it’s still taking donations.

