Swedes’ therapy dog calendar profits support Rockford Police K-9s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican is selling calendars featuring the hospital’s therapy dogs, in an effort to raise money for Rockford Police K-9’s.

All the proceeds from the calendars, which feature the Caring Canines, will go to Friends of Rockford Police K-9.

So far, the group says they’ve raised about $3,000.

“It’s for a great cause,” said Claudia Aschbrenner, the Caring Canines program coordinator. “We have one group of therapy dogs at the hospital that want to support their comrades, another dog group in town. So, we thought, what better organization than the K-9 police dogs?”

The calendars are available for $12 at SwedishAmerican Hospital, at 1401 E State Street.

