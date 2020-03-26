SwedishAmerican asking for donations of medical supplies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s SwedishAmerican Hospital says it’s suffering a supply shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is asking for help from the community.

SwedishAmerican says it doesn’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE), which not only helps keep its staff safe, but patient as well.

PPE includes items like surgical masks, N-95 masks, goggles, face shields, disposable gowns and cleaning wipes.

Swedes is asking that any business not using their PPE to help get them to their doctors and nurses.

SwedishAmerican President and CEO Tim Flynn said, “Hospitals need the help of their communities to support the work that we’re all trying to do. Nationally, there’s a shortage. Locally there’s a shortage. And, in many cases, other partners in the industry can help to support the work that we’re doing, even while they’re slowing down on their own.”

Donations of PPE must be unused, and can either be new or unexpired.

The hospital is asking that donations be dropped off at the E. State Street entrance Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

