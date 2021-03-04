SwedishAmerican celebrates completion of $55M Women and Children’s Hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican Hospital celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Women and Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

The $55 million project will create 400 local jobs, the hospital said.

The four story, 110,000 square-foot facility features a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, featuring 10 beds, 14 private labor and delivery rooms, two operating rooms, 20 private mother/baby suites, and a rooftop healing garden.

The hospital broke ground on the project in August of 2018.

SwedishAmerican CEO Tom O’Connor says the hospital is especially important during a life-changing experience for families, because of how specialized it is.

“Not all birthing outcomes are full of joy. Oftentimes, especially in a high-risk environment, where you have a neonatal intensive care unit, etc., there are some families who experience loss.”