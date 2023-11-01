ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — MembersAlliance Credit Union announced that it had merged with SwedishAmerican Federal Credit Union, with the merged credit union operating under the MembersAlliance name.

“We’re excited to welcome the SwedishAmerican Federal Credit Union members and employees to the MembersAlliance Credit Union family and appreciate the opportunity to serve them along their financial journey”, says MembersAlliance Credit Union president, Cheryl Sio.

MembersAlliance Credit Union was founded in 1938, originally as Sundstrand Credit Union, to form a cooperative-based saving and borrowing alternative.

MembersAlliance Credit Union is open to anyone living or working in Winnebago, Boone, or Ogle counties.