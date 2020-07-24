SwedishAmerican doctor answers your questions: Should kids have playdates? Return to school?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Should our kids have playdates? Return to school? What do YOU want to know?
SwedishAmerican pediatrician, Dr. Renk weighs in on what he thinks is best for our kids during the pandemic. He also recommends giving our kids Vitamin D, C, and Z he says theres good supporting evidence the help protect against respiratory disease.
