SwedishAmerican gives back to Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local healthcare system is giving back to first responders. SwedishAmerican presented the Rockford Fire Department with $10,000.

It’s part of a sponsorship of the department’s annual 911 3K. This year’s race has gone digital due to the virus.

The money will be used to educate the community around fire prevention, safety, and risk reduction.

“Fire safety guides, coloring books with activities as far as fire escape plans, that kind of stuff, is really beneficial and the kids can actually do assignments on their own,” said Rockford Fire Prevention Coordinator Mike Rotolo. “Especially now, with so many kids staying home for schooling this year it’s really, really helpful they have these materials.”

Rockford Fire has direct contact with more than 60,000 people each year.

