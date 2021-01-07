SwedishAmerican healthcare workers receive 2nd doses of coronavirus vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Healthcare workers at Rockford’s SwedishAmerican hospital received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Around 2,500 frontline workers got the shot on Wednesday, and the rest of the group lined up and rolled up their sleeves this morning.

The first round of shots were administered about three weeks ago.

“It really makes us feel so much better, now we’ve had so many people that have had the full compliment of the Pfizer vaccine, and that is a start to moving on with life as usual. Now, all we want is for the rest of the community to be allowed the same opportunity,” said Surgeon in Chief James Cole.

Mercyhealth recieved its second shipment of vaccine shots this week, as well.

