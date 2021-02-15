SwedishAmerican Hospital loosens visitor restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With fewer COVID-19 cases reported across the state, a Rockford hospital loosens visitor restrictions.

The change starts Tuesday at SwedishAmerican. Non-COVID patients can have one adult visitor per day.

Pediatric and NICU patients are allowed to have two visitors.

You will be screened for COVID-related symptoms before being let in. Everyone inside the hospital must wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

Hospital visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

Similar changes have already been made at Rochelle Community Hospital and Beloit Memorial.

