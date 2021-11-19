SwedishAmerican imposes COVID-19 visitor restrictions again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UW Health announced Friday that it would be reinstating COVID-19 visitor restrictions at its Rockford locations again due to a recent surge in cases.

According to UW Health, the visitor restrictions will go into effect at SwedishAmerican Hospital and other locations at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 22nd, 2021.

No visitors will be allowed for patients with the following exceptions:

One healthcare decision maker or support person is permitted for those with disabilities who require a support person.

One primary support person will be allowed to accompany a patient in the emergency department or a patient having surgery, including a gastroenterology procedure or GI surgery, or cath lab procedure.

Limited visitors may be approved for end-of-life patients.

Pediatric and NICU patients will continue to be allowed two primary support persons, but patient siblings or anyone under 18 will not be allowed.

One adult primary support person will be allowed for maternal labor and delivery care.

One visitor will still be allowed to accompany an outpatient to a clinic appointment.

No visitors who are currently experiencing or recently experienced COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, are permitted.

“Hospitalizations are rising rapidly, and we are taking action to protect against exposures and focus on providing quality care to our patients,” said Polizzotto. “For now, we urge people to only come to the hospital for care or if you’re needed as a primary support person.”